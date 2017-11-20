November 20, 2017

TAXES ARE FOR THE LITTLE PEOPLE: Howie Carr: Whiny Ivies apoplectic over endowment tax.

Ya think Harvard could afford $14 million?

After all, their trust-funded professors and legacies are always loftily lecturing the rest of us about how we must pay our “fair share.” It’s an “investment in the future.” And this would be their favorite kind of tax, one that’s imposed solely on the “one percenters” and their “unearned income.”

Not to mention, it’s “for the children.”

How many times do the swells quote Oliver Wendell Holmes that “taxes are the price we pay for civilization.”

The price we pay, apparently, not them.