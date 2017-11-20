November 20, 2017

THE KOCH BROTHERS TAKE GLENN REYNOLDS’ ADVICE:

Some say that the Kochs intend only a passive investment and an opportunity to make a modest return on their investment. I hope this isn’t correct. If I were in their shoes, I would take control, clean house, and install conservative management in every Time, Inc. property. Then I would go on to buy Meredith, Redbook, Ladies Home Journal, etc, as Glenn recommended years ago.

Meanwhile, liberals at Time, Inc.–whom are we kidding, all those at Time, Inc.–are appalled at the idea of being owned, at least in part, by Charles and David Koch.