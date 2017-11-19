November 19, 2017

DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Oxford college introduces compulsory classes on ‘cultural appropriation’ for students.

Jimmy Page, who spoke at Oxford late last month got in just under the wire apparently, considering he made his vast fortune culturally appropriating the daylights out of a number of oppressed African-American musicians in the south and Chicago. Curiously, none of the uber-woke students there or his interviewer asked him about that aspect of his career. But will he even be allowed to speak at Oxford again?

(Don’t get me wrong, I still love Led Zeppelin, but it’s always fun to culturally appropriate Saul Alinsky’s fourth rule for radicals.)