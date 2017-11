PEOPLE KEEP PICKING FIGHTS WITH TRUMP, BUT IT USUALLY TURNS OUT BADLY: Kathy Griffin Comes Unglued: Not ‘One Single Paid Day Of Work In Front Of Me.’ “The D-list comedian, who was blasted for releasing a photo of herself holding a bloody severed head that looked like President Trump, posted another bizarre video to her YouTube page on Saturday. . . . I would love to be on a television show. And I want to be paid what the guys are paid.”