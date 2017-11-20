November 20, 2017

TEACH WOMEN NOT TO RAPE! (CONT’D): Married science teacher, 22, accused of raping teen student. “Jail records show she was arrested for second-degree rape, facilitating sexual contact with a minor and possessing child pornography. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the forensic examination of the phone revealed that Day, who is reportedly married to the school’s football coach, had sex with the student and the two also had plans to meet at the teacher’s residence Wednesday afternoon.”

