MEGAN MCARDLE: What to Ask When Decades-Old Harassment Surfaces: The starting point should not be “Would this guy be a creep if he did this today?” I had a woman grab me and kiss me at a bar on her birthday once. It was nonconsensual, since she didn’t ask first. But I’m not sure enough time has passed on Al Franken’s 2006 behavior to say “times were different then.”