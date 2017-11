SPEAKING OF HILLARY: Look, I told my friend not to go on reading Hillary’s book. I told her it would have Necronomicon-like effects. She was warned. She was told to watch her liver damage. And yet she persisted. You might as well enjoy the results. HRC: A New Deal, A Square Deal or How She Wanted to be the Next Roosevelt. Also, wait, I THOUGHT Obama was the new Roosevelt. Progressives. Living in the past. Again.