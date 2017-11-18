November 18, 2017

CNN’S BRIAN STELTER FRETS ‘STUPID’ MISTAKES IN MEDIA ARE ‘AMPLIFIED’ TO HARM THEM.

Of course, in Soviet America, media harms you! CNN threatened to dox an anti-CNN gif-maker this past Fourth of July, and a month later, former Time-Warner-CNN-HBO employee Lena Dunham threatened to dox American Airlines stewardesses for an allegedly politically incorrect conversation she overheard (or imagined she overheard) in an airport. Back in May (also at the second link above), leftwing academician Freddie deBoer wrote a post in which he suggests that everyone, on both sides of the aisle, is a cop these days. “Give me a few hours and 800 words. I’ll get you your indictments. That’s what liberalism is, now — the search for baddies doing bad things, like little offense archaeologists, digging deeper and deeper to find out who’s Good and who’s Bad. I wonder why people run away from establishment progressivism in droves.”