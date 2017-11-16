November 16, 2017

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Student sues UC San Diego for injuries in anti-Trump election night protest shutting down freeway, claiming university ‘organized’ it. “The claim that university organized the protests is explosive. In order to prove it, plaintiff’s attorneys will subpoena university documents that could prove highly embarrassing or worse. A public university has no justification for organizing a protest against any politician.”

Well, if UCSD actually did organize a partisan political protest, shouldn’t it lose its nonprofit status?