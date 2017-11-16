November 16, 2017

VICTIM SHAMING? MSNBC’S KASIE HUNT: FRANKEN’S ACTION ‘NOT ACTUALLY GROPING.’

Question: Will anyone at MSNBC or NBC News interview the man who gave Franken his start in show business and employed him for decades? He should be easy enough for them to find – since he’s still an NBC employee.

Related: Matthew Dowd, ABC’s Chief Political Analyst, tweets, “This is a man. Al Franken blames himself. Roy Moore and Donald Trump blame the women. That is a huge difference,” adding, “This is the statement of a man. A man who has the courage to admit his own mistakes and want to do better. Why can’t Roy Moore be a man?”

In contrast, the head of the former Obama administration lights the Bat-Signal that it’s OK to push Franken out of his (safely Democratic) Senate seat: