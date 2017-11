SPOILER: BECAUSE THEY AREN’T TRUSTWORTHY. Why Trump Doesn’t Trust His Spies. “It’s no mystery why Trump doesn’t trust U.S. intelligence agencies. As the old saying goes: Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they’re not out to get you. Trump understandably believes the intelligence agencies are out to get him. Let’s start with the 2016 election.”

