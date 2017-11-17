November 17, 2017

SJW TYPES WILL KILL COMEDY, UNLESS COMEDIANS HAVE THE GUTS TO DESTROY THEM: “I guess the comedy club owners are suddenly — to save their own skin? — supposed to embrace affirmative action and hand their power over to people who don’t merely deplore the masculine ‘pathologies’ that dominate American stand-up comedy, but deplore it because of the identity group they belong to.”

But let’s be honest: “Comedians” have just been propagandists for the left for a long time now. At this point, if the left kills them off, why should the rest of us care?