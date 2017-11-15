November 15, 2017

JUST NBC THE LIBERAL FASCISM:

● Science proves kids are bad for Earth. Morality suggests we stop having them.

—Headline, NBC News.com, today.

And if you actually dare to have kids, they belong entirely to the state, as this 2013 promotional ad for MSNBC suggests:

That’s not at all a creepy double-play from NBC. And it’s a fascinating example of bias by selection: As Nick Gillespie of Reason tweets, “NBC News, which wouldn’t run Ronan Farrow’s expose on Harvey Weinstein, publishes case for reductions in number of kids.”