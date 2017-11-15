November 15, 2017

CAPITOL HILL: $15 Million ‘Paid Out by the House on Behalf of Harassers in the Last 10 to 15 Years.’

Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier (Calif.) said on Tuesday that around $15 million in settlements has been paid out by the House of Representatives on behalf of those who have been accused of sexual harassment in the past 10 to 15 years.

MSNBC host Chuck Todd asked about the taxpayer money that has been used to cover up sexual harassment allegations against members of Congress.

“If the taxpayer is involved, don’t we have the right to know?” Todd asked the congresswoman.

“Well, I think you do have the right to know, but right now, under the system, you don’t have the right to know,” Speier said.