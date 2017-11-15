November 15, 2017

GAME OVER: Russia posts video game screenshot as ‘proof’ of US helping IS.

Russia’s Ministry of Defence has posted what it called “irrefutable proof” of the US aiding so-called Islamic State – but one of the images was actually taken from a video game.

The ministry claimed the image showed an IS convoy leaving a Syrian town last week aided by US forces.

Instead, it came from the smartphone game AC-130 Gunship Simulator: Special Ops Squadron.

The ministry said an employee had mistakenly attached the photo.