BABY BOOMER EXCESS LED TO HUBRIS, CULTURAL DECAY, writes Victor Davis Hanson: “It is hard to destroy the NFL or to discredit a liberal-arts degree from Yale, or to turn NBC or CNN into a bastard of Pravda or to make the Hollywood of John Ford, Frank Capra, and Alfred Hitchcock into that of George Clooney. But we managed it — and more still to come before we are through.”

