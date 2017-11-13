November 13, 2017

COVERING THE IMPORTANT STORIES: Justice League’s Amazonian Costumes Upsetting Fans.

And by “fans” the Hollywood Reporter means shrewish angry SJWs:

The fierce women of Themyscira are much more covered up with armor in Wonder Woman than in Justice League, fan site The Golden Lasso points out in an article posted over the weekend. Twitter user @Rosgakori, who tweeted the story, also posted a side-by-side image of each film’s cast, with the warriors in Justice League revealing much more of their abs.