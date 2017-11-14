November 14, 2017

STEPHANIE GUTMANN: Future Sex: A Brave New World.

As the frenzy to report sexual offenders continues, with Louis CK now excommunicated from the entertainment world, I feel like I’m watching one of those global scourge movies – like Steven Soderbergh’s Contagion or World War Z, which is about a zombie apocalypse. We’re up to the scene where the white coats from the Center for Disease Control are gathered in the massive control room full of wall-sized maps and screens. ‘It’s just hit the UK’, mutters one.

By the end of those movies the contagion has been cured and society has begun to rebuild. So, when will this one end? Feminist writer Rebecca Traister says grimly ‘there are indications it is just beginning’. But perhaps the more important question is what will society look like after the witch-hunters have created a world in which finally ‘women can feel safe’.