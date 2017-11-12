November 12, 2017

FEAR OF SEXUAL ASSAULT ACCUSATIONS IS KILLING WOMEN: Men with cardiac arrest more likely than women to receive CPR in public: Study.

America’s hang-ups over sexuality and gender could cost women their lives when their heart suddenly stops, a new study suggests.

Simply put, women suffering from cardiac arrest in a public setting are less likely to get lifesaving CPR from a passerby than men are, researchers reported.

“When it comes to life and death, we need to reassure the public that we’re not worrying about what seems socially inappropriate or taboo,” said senior study author Dr. Benjamin Abella. He is director of the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for Resuscitation Science.