November 11, 2017

‘FEAR IS EVERYWHERE’: A QUIET PARANOIA HAUNTS POST-WEINSTEIN HOLLYWOOD. The industry is on edge as allegations of sexual misconduct reach dizzying heights. The question on everyone’s mind is: ‘Who will be next?’

The sexual revolution morphed into the French revolution so slowly, I hardly even noticed.

Speaking of which, as Richard Fernandez writes at the Belmont Club, “Whatever happens now the progressives have lost decades of ‘gains’ not to the alt-right, which is nothing special, but to the realization of their own human frailty. They will find equality intolerable.”

Richard’s post is well worth reading in its entirety.

