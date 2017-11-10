November 10, 2017

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

Shot:

Who’s to blame for sexual harassment and assault scandals in Hollywood, the mainstream media, and corporate America that goes back decades, according to Newsweek? Hint: It’s not someone with any connection to either the media or corporate America, and only a passing connection to Hollywood. It doesn’t take a loudmouth Irishman to guess Donald Trump, even without the hints. Nina Burleigh writes that American men have a “Garden of Dicks” in their minds, and that its leader is the current president:

* * * * * * * *

You know who we don’t hear much about in this Garden of Dicks? Bill Clinton. Bill Clinton won office twice while facing complaints about his own behavior, including some women (Juanita Broaddrick and Kathleen Willey) who claimed he’d assaulted them, and another (Paula Jones) who claimed he’d come close to doing so. The only mention Burleigh makes of Clinton is that he was caught “seducing an intern in 1996,” but then only to juxtapose it with another allegation against Trump. Burleigh doesn’t even note that Clinton committed perjury in a deposition in the Jones case and ended up losing his law license over it in an attempt to get out from under Jones’ lawsuit for harassment and defamation. We also never hear about Clinton’s escapades with Jeffrey Epstein, who was later prosecuted for underage prostitution.