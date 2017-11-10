«


November 10, 2017

FOR THE FALLEN: In the UK, November 11 serves the same purpose as Memorial Day does here. The Royal British Legion has compiled a website, Everyone Remembered, for people to have the chance to post a tribute or remembrance to those who fell in British service in the First World War. As Daniel Hannan says,

 

Even if you had no British relatives, please consider remembering someone.

Posted by Iain Murray at 10:49 am