FOR THE FALLEN: In the UK, November 11 serves the same purpose as Memorial Day does here. The Royal British Legion has compiled a website, Everyone Remembered, for people to have the chance to post a tribute or remembrance to those who fell in British service in the First World War. As Daniel Hannan says,

This is a truly humbling initiative. Try typing in your surname – or, if you’re male, your full name – count the matches, and feel the tragedy grab you in the stomach. https://t.co/uEfc4sCRDx — Daniel Hannan (@DanielJHannan) November 10, 2017

Even if you had no British relatives, please consider remembering someone.