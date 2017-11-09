November 9, 2017

RIP: JOHN HILLERMAN, HIGGINS ON MAGNUM, P.I., DIES AT 84. “The Texan played the stuffy (but lovable) character on the Tom Selleck starrer, winning an Emmy in 1987, and appeared in ‘Chinatown’ and ‘Blazing Saddles’…His Higgins character was a natural extension of a part he played on the TV detective show Ellery Queen: Simon Brimmer, a radio personality and affected gent who fancied himself a savvy sleuth. Ironically, Hillerman, who often played condescending characters with more than a touch of the Tory Brit — the Mayfair accent — was a Texan from [Denison,] a tiny railroad town, the son of a gas station owner.”