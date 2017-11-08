November 8, 2017

WOW: Utah Husband Who Walked Miles with a ‘Need Kidney 4 Wife’ Sign Finds a Donor.

On Sunday, Winters told KSTU that he got the call they were both waiting for after two years – there was a kidney available.

“I was just so overwhelmed,” he said of the call he received from the hospital. “I didn’t know what to think.”

Finding a donor is no small feat — there are 3,000 new patients added to the kidney donor waiting list each month, and 13 people die every day while waiting for their chance, according to the National Kidney Foundation. It’s hard to know how long someone will remain on the waiting list, but waits of three years or more are not uncommon.