SORRY, KIDS, NO NEW LAWS FOR YOU UNTIL YOU CAN NAME THE ONES YOU’VE ALREADY GOT:

Best suggenstion: Name it the Flake-Hatch Redundancy Act of 2017.

Hey, Senator: See 18 U.S.C. 922(g)(9) which bans firearm possession by anyone “who has been convicted in any court of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.”