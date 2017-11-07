November 7, 2017

BOLD: GOP planning run to make Elizabeth Warren, Bay State see red. “National Republicans are launching an unprecedented offensive into the deeply Democratic Bay State — installing a long-term Massachusetts presence meant to bolster GOP mid-term candidates and target President Trump foe and potential 2020 rival U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the Herald has learned. Republican National Committee officials will soon name a Massachusetts state director and staffers to coordinate the 2018 congressional campaigns and remain through the 2020 presidential cycle — an unheard of commitment in a state often overlooked by GOP bigwigs.”