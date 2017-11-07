November 7, 2017

I WONDER IF THIS IS WHERE LISA BLOOM GOT THE SEXUAL-HISTORY DIRT SHE WAS SHOPPING AROUND? Harvey Weinstein’s Army of Spies.

Plus, some shady dealing involving superlawyer David Boies:

In some cases, the investigative effort was run through Weinstein’s lawyers, including David Boies, a celebrated attorney who represented Al Gore in the 2000 Presidential-election dispute and argued for marriage equality before the U.S. Supreme Court. Boies personally signed the contract directing Black Cube to attempt to uncover information that would stop the publication of a Times story about Weinstein’s abuses, while his firm was also representing the Times, including in a libel case.

Boies confirmed that his firm contracted with and paid two of the agencies and that investigators from one of them sent him reports, which were then passed on to Weinstein. He said that he did not select the firms or direct the investigators’ work. He also denied that the work regarding the Times story represented a conflict of interest.