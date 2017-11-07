November 7, 2017

HAVING SPENT THE LAST 50 YEARS DESTROYING THE GUARDRAILS OF BOURGEOIS CULTURE, CURIOUSLY, BROADWAY DOESN’T LIKE LIVING IN THE WORLD THEY’VE CREATED: Actors say rude audiences are destroying Broadway.

While linking to a post by “Tax Prof” Paul Caron titled “Paying The Price For Breakdown Of The Country’s Bourgeois Culture,” Glenn noted in August that “Bourgeois culture is bad because it limits the flexibility of the elites. When the middle class was ascendant, it had the power to force bourgeois norms on elites, and even many of the poor. This led to social goods that people miss now, but it was also experienced as confining by those so constrained.”