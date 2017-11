DEMOCRACY DIES IN DOXXING: Oops: Daily Beast journalist posts Rand Paul’s home address after alleged assault.

As Auric Goldfinger would say, “Mr Bond, they have a saying in Chicago: ‘Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. The third time it’s enemy action.’”

And it’s far from the third time the media have doxxed someone with an (R) or believed to have (R) after his name.