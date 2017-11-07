November 7, 2017

DEROY MURDOCK: Diversity-Visa Lottery Is a Jackpot for Immigrants from Terror States.

Last fiscal year alone, Washington’s breathless quest for diversity admitted to America 7,224 individuals from this baker’s dozen of terrorist-infected nations. (Saipov’s native Uzbekistan is not among these countries of concern.) From the start of FY 2007 through FY 2016, such visa-lottery admissions totaled 65,144.

The State Department officially designates only Iran, Sudan, and Syria as “State Sponsors of Terrorism.” Regardless, under this diversity scheme, 2,788 Iranians, 1,833 Sudanese, and 164 Syrians won the lottery, scored green cards, and came to America in FY 2016. From FY 2007 to FY 2016, this program brought into our borders 20,739 Iranians, 7,232 Sudanese, and 812 Syrians.