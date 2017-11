INEZ STEPMAN: Hey Marie Claire: Women are sick of your attacks on conservatives. “Why is the Left, and the feminist industry in particular, so threatened by conservative women that they need to make up elaborate stories to explain our existence? Well, for one, their ideology isn’t very popular among the women whose votes they feel so entitled to. Only one in three women identify as feminist, which makes Valenti’s feminism only slightly more popular than Congress and herpes.”