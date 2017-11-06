November 6, 2017

INSTITUTIONAL ROT: ‘Fat Leonard’ probe expands to ensnare more than 60 admirals. “The Justice Department has filed criminal charges against 28 people, including two admirals, since Francis was arrested in an international sting operation four years ago. Those cases comprise the worst corruption scandal in Navy history, but they represent a fraction of a much larger list of Navy officials under investigation but whose names have been mostly kept secret. In response to queries from The Post, the Navy recently confirmed that it has been reviewing the conduct of 440 other active-duty and retired personnel — including 60 current and former admirals — for possible violations of military law or federal ethics rules in their dealings with Francis and his company, Glenn Defense Marine Asia. That is double the number of admirals whom Navy officials said were under investigation last year.”

Meanwhile our sailors can’t drive our ships.