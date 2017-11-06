November 6, 2017

BRANDEIS STUDENTS OFFENDED BY PLAY ABOUT OFFENDED STUDENTS: Administrators canceled the play after student backlash over the Lenny Bruce-inspired production. In the 2015 documentary “Can We Take a Joke?” (I am an executive producer), I claimed “Lenny Bruce wouldn’t last five minutes on the modern college campus.” Because the influential comedian died in 1966, we can’t know the answer for sure, but this is about as close to confirmation of that prediction as we are likely to get. A lack of sense of humor on campus is apparently no laughing matter.