November 6, 2017

MORE SHIFTING SAUDI SANDS: Second Saudi Prince Confirmed Killed During Crackdown.

The Duran and Al-Masdar News both report that the prince died when his security contingent got into a firefight with regime gunmen attempting to make an arrest. Prince Aziz (44) who was the youngest son of King Fahad. The Duran’s Adam Garrie points out that Prince Abdul Aziz was deeply involved in Saudi Oger Ltd, a company which until it ceased operations in the summer of this year, was owned by the Hariri family. Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri was punitively in charge of the company until it ceased operations.

You’ll recall that late last night it was reported that Hariri may have been pushed out by the Saudis, and some say he’s being forcibly detained in the Kingdom.

More:

Prince Abdul Aziz’s strange and sudden death which is said to have occurred during an attempted arrest, sheds light on the theory that the clearly forced resignation of former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri had more to do with internal Saudi affairs than the Saudi attempt to bring instability to Lebanon. The Saudi Royal family has now lost two princes in 24 hours.

Yes, but they have thousands of them. The question seems to be whether a few deaths and a little infighting will bring them more or less into line with Crown Prince Salman — or if they’ll stage a revolt.