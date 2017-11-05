November 5, 2017

IT’S COME TO THIS: In open letter, Team Hillary accuses Donna Brazile of buying into ‘Russian-fueled propaganda.’ “Remember that week that the Russians made it so Hillary couldn’t make it through a speech without hacking and coughing? . . . Frankly, the whole thing’s a hot mess, and we love it. As a CNN contributor, Brazile passed debate questions to the Hillary camp in advance. Then she took over as DNC chair from Debbie Wasserman Schultz after allegations of rigging the primary came out through John Podesta’s leaked emails. Now, she’s being pilloried by the Democrats for trying to keep a disintegrating party together as DNC chief. Everyone looks bad, and it suits them.”