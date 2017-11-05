November 5, 2017

SCIENCE: Young Blood Safe and Just Might Help Alzheimer’s Patients. ” The team at Stanford University found that infusions of plasma from healthy young men didn’t hurt the 18 Alzheimer’s patients who got them. And a few of the patients seemed to do a little better in the skills of everyday living, although memory and thinking skills were not affected. This does not mean that blood transfusions could treat Alzheimer’s disease, researchers cautioned. The study is a very long way from showing that. But it does show it’s worth going forward with more tests, said Dr. Sharon Sha, who ran the test program at Stanford.”

I’d be interested to see if you get a better result with whole blood.