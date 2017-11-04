November 4, 2017

ANN ALTHOUSE ON “COLLUSION” BLOWBACK: “Who started the use of this term? Who propagated it? I think it has been Trump’s antagonists. If so, it’s ironic that it now makes Trump look less culpable. I believe the term came into general use because it allowed everything to count as evidence and to cast a wide net and to generate as much suspicion and doubt as possible and deprive the newly elected President of the power and dignity of the office. Trump appropriated the term for use against his accusers, and now Obama and Hillary supporters have to worry that the public’s sensitivity to ‘collusion’ endangers their side. Sad!”