November 4, 2017

THE HILL: GOP predicts few defections on tax vote.

A day after rolling out their tax-reform bill, House Republicans on Friday appeared bullish they would soon pass the first overhaul of the U.S. tax system in more than three decades.

“It’s a layup,” Rep. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), a President Trump ally who may run for Senate in 2018, told The Hill.

“I think at the end of the day, we’re not going to lose very many members,” said Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.), who is close to House GOP leadership.

Even members of the GOP caucus who often are at odds with leadership were pleased with the bill.

“Leadership did a great job on this thing,” said Rep. Dave Brat (R-Va.), a member of the hard-line House Freedom Caucus. “It’s pro-growth, there’s middle-class tax cuts for real.”

House Republicans unveiled their tax-code rewrite bill on Thursday to much fanfare. The bill, which totals more than 400 pages, cuts rates and eliminates tax breaks on both the individual and business sides of the code.

According to The Hill’s initial look at lawmakers’ positions, the only House GOP members who appear to be likely no votes as of now are some of the Republicans from high-tax states who dislike the bill’s treatment of the state and local tax (SALT) deduction.