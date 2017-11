I’M LIKING THIS NEW TAX BILL BETTER AND BETTER: If House Republicans Get Their Way, These Colleges Would See Their Endowments Taxed. “Deep within the plan — look here, on Page 75 — is the language that spells out which institutions would be affected. The bottom line: Only the most-affluent colleges need worry. Colleges would be subject to the tax, set at 1.4 percent of net investment income, only if their endowment assets total at least $100,000 per student.”

Tax the rich!