November 3, 2017

LID BLOG: Immigrant Population Hits Record High And Growing Too Fast. “In July 2016 the immigrant population (foreign-born immigrants both legal and illegal) hit a record high of 43.7 million, by September of 2017 that number had climbed to a likely 45.6 million and there is no end in sight to the rising number. The rate of immigration into American is too high.”

This would be less of a problem if assimilation hadn’t been sacrificed on the altar of multiculturalism. But even then, a nation would struggle mightily to maintain its cultural identity when one out of seven people is foreign-born.