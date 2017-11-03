November 3, 2017

YOU SPELLED DEMOCRAT ACTIVISTS WITH BYLINES WRONG: “Americans Are Officially Freaking Out Almost two-thirds say this is the lowest point in U.S. history—and it’s keeping a lot of them up at night,” claims an, umm, slightly hyperbolic Bloomberg headline this week.

But didn’t the equally “objective” AP already write this story back in mid-2008 as battlefield prep for presidential candidate Barack Obama, when it was titled “Everything Seemingly is Spinning Out of Control”?

Of course, the freakouts and the out-of-control spin-outs depend upon your point of view. As an article by the Agence France-Presse wire service earlier this week notes, “For many in Trump’s America, a year to crow about.”

Not least of which is this simple fact: Hillary Clinton is not in the White House.