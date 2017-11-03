November 3, 2017

CATHY YOUNG: Is ‘Weinsteining’ getting out of hand?

The fallout from the Harvey Weinstein scandals and the ripples from the “#MeToo” movement are having indubitably positive effects — above all, exposing and bringing to account predators who have enjoyed impunity due to their power and status. But there are some pitfalls. Many people — not just men with skeletons in the closet — fear that careers may be destroyed over minor misconduct and ambiguous transgressions. Troubling rhetoric abounds, condemning all sexually tinged dynamics in the workplace, stereotyping men as abusers and women as perpetual victims in need of quasi-Victorian protections.

What’s the endpoint? Where women have to be covered at all times and accompanies by a male relative when outside the home.

I’d like to say the overarching principle is equality. That’s the established legal concept: The working conditions for women and men should not be different. By the way, have you noticed how impossible it is to apply that principle to Hollywood. Movies (and TV shows) tell stories that are highly gendered. There are roles for men and roles for women, and the actors are expected to show strong masculinity or femininity and to meet the extremes of sexual attractiveness. It’s completely unfair if you think in terms of gender equality. But all of us are buying the product. We’re serving our own sexual needs through these characters we see on the screen. We’re seeking vicarious relationships.

It’s like there’s a mismatch between the rules and human nature.