November 2, 2017

DONNA BRAZILE: I WAS SHOCKED, SHOCKED THAT HILLARY CORRUPTED THE DNC!

That’s the point, though, and the message — I knew nothing, nothing! — gets made with a sledgehammer. Brazile’s not worried at this point about admitting her own negligence and failure in her role as a DNC officer; she just wants to separate herself as much as possible from the stink of Hillary Clinton. That would be a neat trick, since Brazile infamously got cashiered from her gig at CNN for passing Hillary debate questions. Brazile is as much a part of Hillary Clinton corruption as Wasserman Schultz was even apart from the DNC. Hacks is a particularly apt title for this tome.

Still, this attempt at rewriting history is certainly instructive. Hillary Clinton still appears to harbor some ambitions for national prominence, and might have designs on another run at the presidency. The story told by Brazile will not just be a roadblock to any remaining ambitions, but also will make it clear that the Clintons have been a far more corrupting influence on the 2016 elections than the Russians ever aspired to be. Right now, it looks like everyone but Hillary is abandoning the SS Clinton. For that reason alone, it’s worth passing the popcorn around and watching the meltdown on the other side of the fence from Brazile’s “reveal.”