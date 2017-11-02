November 2, 2017

PRIORITIES: FBI Checks Out Sexy Strangers on Delta Flight.

According to ClickOnDetroit.com, the frisky flyers, who were not identified, started off as complete strangers heading to different destinations.

The 48-year-old woman was arrested on the plane Sunday after she was seen performing oral sex on the 28-year-old man while they were in their seats.

Both passengers were issued citations, and the investigation into the incident is being handled by the FBI, which could issue misdemeanor or even felony charges as soon as Tuesday.