November 2, 2017
PROCUREMENT BLUES: F-35 Repairs 6 Years Behind Schedule.
The GAO found that the DoD’s capabilities to repair F-35 parts at military depots are six years behind schedule.
Other challenges affecting the fighter aircraft’s readiness include spare parts shortages, undefined technical data needs, unfunded intermediate-level maintenance capabilities and delays in autonomic logistics information system (ALIS) development and uncertain funding.
From January to 7 August, the F-35 aircraft were unable to fly more than 22% of the time due to parts shortages.
The DoD has not defined all of the technical data it needs from the prime contractor.
The ALIS is a complex system that has been designed to support operations and maintenance that is key to F-35 sustainment.
Planned updates to ALIS will likely be delayed and requirements for the system development are not fully funded, according to GAO.
It’s difficult to determine whether it’s our procurement process or our maintenance systems that’s in the most dire condition.