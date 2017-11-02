November 2, 2017

PROCUREMENT BLUES: F-35 Repairs 6 Years Behind Schedule.

The GAO found that the DoD’s capabilities to repair F-35 parts at military depots are six years behind schedule.

Other challenges affecting the fighter aircraft’s readiness include spare parts shortages, undefined technical data needs, unfunded intermediate-level maintenance capabilities and delays in autonomic logistics information system (ALIS) development and uncertain funding.

From January to 7 August, the F-35 aircraft were unable to fly more than 22% of the time due to parts shortages.

The DoD has not defined all of the technical data it needs from the prime contractor.

The ALIS is a complex system that has been designed to support operations and maintenance that is key to F-35 sustainment.

Planned updates to ALIS will likely be delayed and requirements for the system development are not fully funded, according to GAO.