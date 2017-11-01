November 1, 2017
PROFESSIONALS STUDY LOGISTICS: 15 Subs Kept Out of Service: 177 Months Of Drydock Backups.
That is almost 15 submarine-years, the equivalent of taking a boat from the 2018 budget and not adding it back until 2033.
While only Congress can pass a budget and lift caps on spending, the staffers said, part of the solution is in the Navy’s hands: outsource more work to private-sector shipyards, something the Navy does not like to do.
As the submariner community prepares to gather in Washington, D.C. for the annual Naval Submarine League symposium, a lot of subs are in rough shape. The most famous case is the USS Boise, which was scheduled to start an overhaul at the government-run Norfolk Naval Shipyard in September 2016 and is still waiting. The government finally gave up and awarded a $385.6 million contract for the work to privately run Newport News Shipbuilding – just across the James River – this month. All told, the Navy says the Boise will be out of service for 31 months longer than originally planned.
But Boise isn’t the only one.
American logistical prowess was once great enough to launch amphibious invasions of France and Saipan, half a world apart, almost simultaneously. Now we have trouble keeping seaworthy an undersized fleet.