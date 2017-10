HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Miami art professor turns American flags into KKK hoods causing outrage. “Billie Grace Lynn, a University of Miami associate professor of sculpture, calls it ‘American Mask,’ a work, she writes on her personal site, that suggests ‘bigotry and racism are hiding behind our flag.'” Well, with this project she’s right, but not in the way she thinks.

When taxpayers cut funding for higher ed, we’ll be told it’s because of “anti-intellectualism.”