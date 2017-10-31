October 31, 2017

BREAKING: Two Dead, Five Injured Following Incident in Tribeca Area of New York City.

Early reports of an incident in the Tribeca area of New York City: Local media is reporting two dead, five injured, in a combination of a shooting and a truck running over bicyclists.

NYPD says they have a suspect in custody.

* * * * * * * *

And there appears to be an incident at Stuyvesant High School with reports of people shot and something running into a school bus. No indications if these two incidents are related.