October 31, 2017
BREAKING: Two Dead, Five Injured Following Incident in Tribeca Area of New York City.
Early reports of an incident in the Tribeca area of New York City: Local media is reporting two dead, five injured, in a combination of a shooting and a truck running over bicyclists.
NYPD says they have a suspect in custody.
* * * * * * * *
And there appears to be an incident at Stuyvesant High School with reports of people shot and something running into a school bus. No indications if these two incidents are related.
Developing.
UPDATE (5:16 PM Eastern): “Six people killed after gunman driving Home Depot truck rips through bike lane, yells ‘Allahu Akbar!”
(Bumped.)
ANOTHER UPDATE (FROM GLENN): New York City vehicle attack an ‘act of terror’ with at least eight dead, mayor says.