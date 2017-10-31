«
October 31, 2017

SAUL ALINSKY SMILES: Part III of Patrick Courrielche’s “Tinseltown Travelogue – a deplorable’s adventures in la la land” is online.

This politically incorrect movement has galvanized in a way that was unheard of just a few years ago. Instead of the Kum Ba Yah rallies of yesterday’s Tea Party, this new right prefers a more active approach. They bombard film reviews with negative grades, inundate show sponsors with calls to drop their advertising, and hit the most hate-filled celebrities with a flurry of boycott campaigns usually only seen coming from the left….The new right is beginning to use the tactics of the left – and most notably, they’re having fun doing it.

Read the whole thing. As Kurt Schlichter likes to say, the left is going to hate living under the rules they’ve created.

