October 31, 2017

THE DAM HAS BURST: Women activists stage topless protest at Roman Polanski event as new rape allegations reported.

Around 80 protesters outside the Cinémathèque Française, which is showcasing Polanski’s films next month, banged on windows and carried placards with slogans such as, ‘If rape is an art, give Polanski all the (French movie award) Cesars’.

A few members of the Femen group exposed their breasts and shouted ‘no honours for rapists’ in the presence of Polanski before security pushed them outside.

Polanski, who had entered the building through a back entrance, was set to present his new movie ‘Based on a True Story’ at the event.

Earlier this month, Swiss prosecutors said former German actress and model Renate Langer had told authorities that Polanski raped her at his mountain chalet in 1972 when she was 15 years old.

Langer is one of four women who have publicly accused Polanski, 84, of sexually assaulting them when they were teenagers.